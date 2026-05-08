ACME Solar Q4 Profit Rises 13% To ₹138 Crore, FY26 Revenue Jumps 44%

ACME Solar Holdings reported double-digit growth in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by higher electricity sales and operational momentum. |

Mumbai: ACME Solar Holdings Ltd reported a 13.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 138.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, supported by higher electricity sales and improved operational performance. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 547.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 486.9 crore a year earlier, while profit improved sequentially from Rupees 113.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company also posted strong full-year growth, with FY26 revenue crossing Rupees 2,023 crore.

Revenue Growth Strengthens Quarterly Performance

The company’s total income for the March quarter increased to Rupees 704.9 crore compared with Rupees 539.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before finance costs, depreciation and taxes stood at Rupees 635.9 crore during the quarter, up from Rupees 488.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Consolidated profit before tax rose to Rupees 190 crore against Rupees 166.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations also improved from Rupees 496.8 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting sustained growth momentum across the business.

Read Also ACME Solar Achieves 2 GWh BESS Milestone In Rajasthan, Targets 10 GWh By 2027

Sequential Profit Momentum Continues

Sequentially, ACME Solar’s net profit rose 21.6 per cent from Rupees 113.7 crore reported in the December quarter. Finance costs during the quarter increased to Rupees 337.5 crore from Rupees 288 crore in Q3 FY26, while depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rupees 122.8 crore. Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rupees 69 crore from Rupees 52.3 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting higher operational activity and business expansion during the period. Basic earnings per share improved to Rupees 2.30 in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.88 in Q3 FY26.

FY26 Profit Nearly Doubles

For the full financial year ended March 2026, ACME Solar posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 2,023.4 crore, compared with Rupees 1,405.1 crore in FY25, marking a 44 per cent increase. Net profit for FY26 nearly doubled to Rupees 497.9 crore from Rupees 250.8 crore in the previous financial year. Total income for the year stood at Rupees 2,507.1 crore against Rupees 1,575.2 crore a year earlier, while annual basic earnings per share improved to Rupees 8.24 from Rupees 4.55 in FY25.

Board Approves Key Management Changes

The board also approved amendments to the company’s employee stock option plan and announced the appointment of Arun Chopra as Chief Financial Officer effective May 8, 2026, following the resignation of Rajat Kumar Singh. The company also re-appointed AAPT & Associates as internal auditors for six months starting in April 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.