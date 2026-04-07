ACME Solar Commissions 33.334 MW BESS Phase V, Reaches 166.670 MW Capacity In April 2026

ACME Solar Holdings Limited has commissioned the fifth phase of Battery Energy Storage System project, adding 33.334 MW and 160.48 MWh capacity in Rajasthan. |

Gurugram: ACME Solar continues to scale up its battery energy storage footprint, marking steady progress in one of India’s largest BESS projects with the commissioning of its fifth phase.

ACME Solar Holdings Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary ACME Sun Power Private Limited, has commissioned the fifth phase of its Battery Energy Storage System project on April 06, 2026. This phase adds 33.334 MW of power capacity and 160.48 MWh of storage capacity. The project is located in Badi Sid village across Phalodi and Jodhpur districts in Rajasthan, a region emerging as a key renewable energy hub.

With the addition of Phase V, the company’s cumulative commissioned capacity now stands at 166.670 MW and 802.460 MWh. This represents more than half of the total planned capacity of 300 MW and 1409.34 MWh for the project. The phased commissioning approach reflects a structured execution strategy, allowing ACME Solar to progressively scale operations while maintaining alignment with project timelines.

The company confirmed that the commercial operation date for Phase V will be April 08, 2026, indicating a quick transition from commissioning to revenue-generating operations. This rapid turnaround highlights operational readiness and the company’s ability to bring large-scale infrastructure assets online efficiently.

The Battery Energy Storage System project is part of ACME Solar’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in renewable energy and grid stability solutions. Energy storage plays a critical role in managing intermittency in renewable power generation, and the ongoing project positions the company to support evolving energy demands. Continued commissioning of remaining phases is expected to further enhance capacity and operational scale.

ACME Solar’s steady progress in commissioning phases of its BESS project underscores its focus on innovation and infrastructure development in the renewable energy sector, with a clear trajectory toward completing the full 300 MW capacity.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and includes forward-looking statements regarding project execution and capacity expansion, which are subject to operational, regulatory, and market-related uncertainties.