ACME Solar Achieves 2 GWh BESS Milestone In Rajasthan, Targets 10 GWh By 2027

ACME Solar Holdings Limited has operationalised over 2 GWh of battery energy storage system capacity in Rajasthan, marking a major milestone in India’s renewable sector. |

Gurugram: ACME Solar is stepping deeper into energy storage as it crosses a key operational threshold, positioning itself among early movers in India’s fast-evolving battery storage landscape.

Crosses Storage Milestone

ACME Solar has cumulatively operationalised more than 2 GWh of battery energy storage system capacity in Rajasthan, placing it among the first Indian renewable energy firms to reach this scale. The deployment translates into a total operational capacity of 591.18 MW or 2031.24 MWh across its subsidiaries in the state.

Capacity Expansion Underway

The company has outlined an ambitious roadmap to scale its battery storage footprint to 10 GWh by 2027. Alongside its current operational base, ACME Solar is also executing a broader renewable portfolio that includes projects under construction and power purchase agreements, reflecting a steady pipeline of growth in storage-linked infrastructure.

Storage Drives Grid Stability

Battery energy storage systems deployed by the company are designed to improve grid performance by managing fluctuations in power demand. These systems store energy during low-demand periods and release it during peak hours, helping balance supply and demand. The approach is expected to enhance grid reliability while ensuring more efficient utilisation of renewable energy.

Integrated Renewable Strategy

ACME Solar operates a diversified renewable portfolio of 8,071 MW spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and storage solutions. Of this, 2,990 MW is operational, while 5,081 MW remains under construction, including around 15 GWh of planned BESS installations. Our integrated model, supported by in-house engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance, helps us deliver on time and run efficiently.

The milestone underscores ACME Solar’s growing focus on energy storage as a critical enabler of renewable energy integration, reinforcing its long-term strategy in India’s clean energy transition.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company-provided press release document and does not include independent verification or inputs from external sources.