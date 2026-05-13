Gujarat Petrosynthese Q4 Profit Falls 14% To ₹42.7 Lakh Despite Revenue Growth

The company’s total expenses climbed to Rupees 6.3 crore in the March quarter from Rupees 4.9 crore in Q4 FY25. |

Mumbai: Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited reported a 14.2 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rupees 42.7 lakh in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 49.8 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, despite higher revenue during the period. Revenue from operations rose 29.6 percent to Rupees 6 crore from Rupees 4.6 crore a year ago, while total income increased to Rupees 6.8 crore from Rupees 5.5 crore. Sequentially, profit declined sharply from Rupees 1.01 crore in Q3 FY26 amid lower operating income and higher inventory-related expenses.

Expenses Rise During Quarter

The company’s total expenses climbed to Rupees 6.3 crore in the March quarter from Rupees 4.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of materials consumed rose to Rupees 4.2 crore compared with Rupees 3.3 crore in the year-ago quarter, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 83.4 lakh.

Profit before tax fell to Rupees 47 lakh from Rupees 60 lakh in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 1.31 crore in the December quarter. Current tax expense for the quarter stood at Rupees 3.8 lakh, while deferred tax expense came in at Rupees 2.3 lakh. Earnings per share declined to Rupees 0.72 from Rupees 0.83 a year ago.

Full-Year Performance Remains Strong

Despite the softer fourth quarter performance, Gujarat Petrosynthese reported strong growth for the full financial year FY26. Revenue from operations rose 33.4 percent to Rupees 22.6 crore from Rupees 16.9 crore in FY25, while total income increased to Rupees 25.7 crore from Rupees 20.1 crore.

Net profit for FY26 jumped 61.4 percent to Rupees 2.36 crore compared with Rupees 1.46 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 2.9 crore from Rupees 2.2 crore in FY25. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 3.95 from Rupees 2.45 in the previous year.

Balance Sheet Strengthens

The company’s total assets stood at Rupees 56.9 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 53.3 crore a year earlier. Shareholders’ funds increased to Rupees 52.3 crore from Rupees 49.9 crore in FY25, reflecting improvement in retained earnings and overall financial position.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.