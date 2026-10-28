Syngene International Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Performance With 13% Sequential Revenue Growth And Improved EBITDA Margins

Syngene International |

Mumbai: Syngene International Ltd announced on October 27, 2026, that its revenue from operations grew by 13% sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, reaching ₹833 crore. Operating EBITDA margin improved by 6 percentage points.

Quarterly Financials

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹833 crore, up from ₹736 crore in Q1 FY27. Operating EBITDA stood at ₹147 crore, with an operating EBITDA margin of 18%.

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Half-Year Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), Syngene recorded revenue from operations of ₹1,569 crore. Operating EBITDA for the six-month period was ₹238 crore, resulting in an operating EBITDA margin of 15%.

Management Commentary

Siddharth Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, said the second quarter saw sequential revenue growth of 13%, driven by positive traction in the CDMO business. Mittal also noted that the operating EBITDA margin improved by 6 percentage points, and PAT stood at ₹32 crore, compared with a loss of ₹9 crore in the preceding quarter.

Key Appointments

Dr Jayashree Aiyar, Chief Scientific Officer, assumed additional responsibility for Discovery Services, effective October 1, 2026. This move integrates the company's Chemistry, Biology, and Biotherapeutics capabilities under unified leadership.

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Manufacturing Agreements

Syngene secured its first manufacturing agreement for the Bayview biologics facility in the U.S. with a large pharmaceutical customer. The company also continued to secure additional manufacturing contracts for clinical supplies from its Bengaluru biologics manufacturing facility.

Leadership Transition

Deepak Jain, Chief Financial Officer, decided to step down for personal reasons. He will continue in his role until the close of the third quarter's financial results to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Digital Innovation

Syngene’s Central Compound Management (CCM) team received the Platinum Award at the 12th CII National Kaizen Circle Competition 2026. This recognition was for a digital innovation initiative that enhanced automation and data integrity.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.