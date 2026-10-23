BlueStone's Q2FY27 EBITDA Jumps 127% To ₹97.1 Crore, Company Reports Fourth Consecutive Profit

BlueStone |

Mumbai: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited, a digital-first jewellery brand, announced on October 22, 2026, its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company's EBITDA for the second quarter of financial year 2027 surged to ₹97.1 crore, marking a 127% increase year-on-year.

Financial Highlights

BlueStone reported a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter, building on its first full year of profit in FY26. The company's revenue grew by 43.9% year-on-year to ₹738 crore in Q2FY27. For the first half of FY27, revenue increased by 46.3% year-on-year to ₹1,471 crore, with same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 32.9%.

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EBITDA and Margins

EBITDA for 1HFY27 more than doubled to ₹207.3 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 422 basis points year-on-year to 14.1%. In Q2FY27, the EBITDA margin rose by 483 basis points year-on-year to 13.2%.

Customer Growth

BlueStone's customer base surpassed one million during the quarter, reaching 10,24,220 customers by the end of September. This represents a 19.3% increase year-on-year. Repeat customers contributed 56.3% of Q2FY27 revenue, up from 51.4% year-on-year.

Retail Expansion

The company now operates 379 stores across 146 cities, an increase of 68 stores and 19 cities year-on-year. All seven new cities entered in Q2FY27 are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. A new flagship store was opened on Park Street, Kolkata.

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Management Commentary

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO of BlueStone, said that crossing one million customers was the milestone he was proudest of this quarter. He added that more than half of what the company sold this quarter went to returning customers.

Operational Approach

BlueStone operates on an omnichannel model, with over 80% of its sales originating online. The company focuses on non-wedding, everyday wear jewellery, which it identified as the faster-growing segment of the market.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.