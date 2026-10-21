Gold And Silver Prices Fall In Delhi As Rupee Appreciation And Elevated Crude Oil Weigh On Bullion

Domestic bullion prices weakened as currency movements, oil prices and global market uncertainty dampened investor sentiment | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 21, 2026: Gold and silver prices declined in the national capital on Wednesday as appreciation in the rupee, elevated crude oil prices and weak global trends dampened investor sentiment.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity dropped Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold had closed at Rs 1,50,300 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver entered a downward trend after remaining steady for two consecutive sessions, falling Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,13,400 per kilogram. The white metal had settled at Rs 2,15,000 per kg on Monday.

Rupee Appreciation Pressures Domestic Prices

“Gold traded weak on Wednesday, as rupee appreciation continued to add pressure on domestic prices,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

The overall trend remains weak amid a stronger rupee and concerns over elevated crude oil prices feeding inflationary pressures, he added. The rupee surged 48 paise to close at 94.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by the RBI’s intervention to contain dollar demand.

Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities, PL Capital, said silver also traded lower in the domestic market. Early hopes of an Iran peace deal pulled oil prices down and briefly supported precious metals.

However, those gains faded as crude recovered amid reports that Iran said there was little reason to expect diplomatic progress with the United States.

Global Bullion Prices Remain Under Pressure

In global markets, spot gold was trading flat at USD 4,127.68 per ounce, while silver fell 0.48 per cent to USD 57.72 per ounce.

“Spot gold is trading flat near USD 4,126 per ounce, while silver retreated to USD 57.10 per ounce after touching USD 58.60 in the previous session,” said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at brokerage platform Kotak Neo.

Elevated oil prices continue to complicate the monetary policy outlook, although weakness in the US dollar and Treasury yields has limited the downside in precious metals, she added.

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“With no major US economic data scheduled, movements in the bond market and developments in crude oil prices are likely to guide trading over the next few sessions. Attention will then shift to the Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting next week,” Chainwala said.

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