Praruh Technologies Reports Strong H1 FY27: Revenue Jumps 378% To ₹84.06 Crore, PAT Increases 733%

Praruh Technologies |

Mumbai: Praruh Technologies announced on Thursday that its revenue from operations for the half year ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹84.06 crore, a 378% increase from ₹1,760.22 lakhs reported in H1 FY26.

Profitability Growth

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) rose 733% to ₹818.43 lakhs for H1 FY27, compared to ₹98.28 lakhs in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) also saw a significant surge of 1,020% to ₹1,100.31 lakhs.

EBITDA Performance

EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased 482% year-on-year to ₹1,133.66 lakhs. The EBITDA margin expanded by 242 basis points, reaching 13.49% from 11.07% in H1 FY26.

Management Outlook

Rahul Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, stated that Praruh Technologies is actively pursuing large-ticket opportunities for FY28. He added that the company expects its in-house software solution's first phase by January 2027, aimed at improving profitability.

Strategic Focus

Sharma noted that the company’s priorities include expanding across India and strengthening capabilities in defence, cybersecurity, and home-grown AI solutions. Praruh Technologies also plans to build its proprietary product portfolio.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.