 Praruh Technologies Reports Strong H1 FY27: Revenue Jumps 378% To ₹84.06 Crore, PAT Increases 733%
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Praruh Technologies Reports Strong H1 FY27: Revenue Jumps 378% To ₹84.06 Crore, PAT Increases 733%

Praruh Technologies reported a substantial increase in its financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2027. Revenue from operations grew by 378% year-on-year, reaching ₹84.06 crore, while profit after tax jumped 733% to ₹8.18 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Praruh Technologies Reports Strong H1 FY27: Revenue Jumps 378% To ₹84.06 Crore, PAT Increases 733%
Praruh Technologies |

Mumbai: Praruh Technologies announced on Thursday that its revenue from operations for the half year ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹84.06 crore, a 378% increase from ₹1,760.22 lakhs reported in H1 FY26.

Profitability Growth

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) rose 733% to ₹818.43 lakhs for H1 FY27, compared to ₹98.28 lakhs in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) also saw a significant surge of 1,020% to ₹1,100.31 lakhs.

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EBITDA Performance

EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased 482% year-on-year to ₹1,133.66 lakhs. The EBITDA margin expanded by 242 basis points, reaching 13.49% from 11.07% in H1 FY26.

Management Outlook

Rahul Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, stated that Praruh Technologies is actively pursuing large-ticket opportunities for FY28. He added that the company expects its in-house software solution's first phase by January 2027, aimed at improving profitability.

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Strategic Focus

Sharma noted that the company’s priorities include expanding across India and strengthening capabilities in defence, cybersecurity, and home-grown AI solutions. Praruh Technologies also plans to build its proprietary product portfolio.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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