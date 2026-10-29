Shadowfax Technologies Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Revenue Up 56.6% To ₹1,538 Crore With 421.9% Net Profit Rise

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Mumbai: Shadowfax Technologies on Thursday, 29 October 2026, announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

Financial Performance Overview

Revenue for the quarter reached ₹1,538 crore, a 56.6% increase compared to ₹982 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, revenue grew by 13.2% quarter-on-quarter.

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Profitability and Margins

Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹68 crore, up from ₹13 crore in the corresponding period last year. The net profit margin expanded by 309 basis points to 4.4%.

EBITDA Growth

Adjusted EBITDA rose to ₹77 crore (5.0% margin), marking a 177.4% year-on-year growth. Ind AS EBITDA was ₹104 crore (6.7% margin), representing a 164.8% year-on-year increase.

Order Volume and Service Expansion

The company delivered 27.1 crore orders in express parcel and hyperlocal segments, a 69.7% year-on-year increase. Shadowfax has launched micro-fulfilment centres for D2C brands and verticals to facilitate faster deliveries.

Technology and Network

Shadowfax stated that its AI-led network optimisation engine plans daily operations for over 3,600 trucks connecting more than 5,500 touchpoints. This technology aims to improve vehicle utilisation, reduce costs, and speed up movement.

Management Commentary

Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax, said the company is entering the second half with strong momentum. He added that Shadowfax expects to remain India's fastest-growing 3PL while delivering industry-leading returns, driven by customer demand for speed across e-commerce channels.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.