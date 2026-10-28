Meesho Reports Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Loss Of ₹132.45 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹4,131.58 Crore; Board Appoints Independent Director

Meesho |

Mumbai: Meesho Limited on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹132.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹4,259 crore, while total expenses were ₹4,382.27 crore.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹4,131.58 crore. This marks a rise from ₹3,073.67 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Six-Month Financials

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2026, the company recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹265.28 crore. Total income for this period was ₹8,085.40 crore, with total expenses reaching ₹8,341.51 crore.

Director Appointment

The board approved the appointment of Sudhir Ganesh Sitapati as an Additional Director, serving as a Non-Executive Independent Director for five consecutive years from October 28, 2026, to October 27, 2031. Sitapati also joins the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees.

Investment in Subsidiary

Meesho will invest up to USD 1,00,000 in Meesho Networks LLC (MNL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in one or more tranches. MNL's primary objective is to commercialise artificial intelligence technologies and solutions.

Acquisition Deal

On June 12, 2026, the company entered a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Kirana Club Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-incorporated company, and a 0.41% stake in Retail Pulse Labs Private Limited, an existing subsidiary of Kirana Club. The total consideration for this acquisition is ₹202.09 crore, payable in two tranches.

Income Tax Developments

During the year ended March 31, 2026, income tax authorities made additions to taxable income for AY 2023-24, resulting in a demand of ₹1,499.74 crore. A similar demand of ₹572.07 crore was issued for AY 2022-23, with an interim stay granted by the Karnataka High Court. Management expects a favourable outcome.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.