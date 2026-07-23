Meesho Q1 Revenue Jumps 48%, Losses Halve As Profitability Improves

Meesho reported a 48% rise in Q1 FY27 revenue to ₹3,713 crore, while its net loss narrowed 54% to ₹133 crore, |

Mumbai: E-commerce marketplace Meesho reported strong financial growth in the first quarter of FY27, with higher revenue and a sharp reduction in losses. The company said its revenue from operations rose 48 percent year-on-year, while its net loss fell by more than half during the quarter.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,713 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 2,504 crore in the same period last year.

On a sequential basis, revenue also improved by around 5 percent from Rs 3,531 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

The company earned an additional Rs 114 crore as non-operating income, taking its total income for the quarter to Rs 3,826 crore.

Expenses Increase

Meesho's total expenses rose 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,959 crore, compared with Rs 2,778 crore in Q1 FY26.

Employee benefit expenses increased 17 percent to Rs 243 crore, up from Rs 207 crore a year ago. Depreciation expense during the quarter stood at Rs 20 crore.

The company did not disclose a detailed break-up of its revenue or most expense categories in the quarterly financial statements.

Losses Narrow Sharply

Despite higher spending, Meesho significantly reduced its losses.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 133 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 289 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a 54 percent decline.

Its marketplace business posted an EBITDA loss of Rs 139 crore, while the new initiatives segment reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 39 crore on revenue of Rs 6 crore.

Expansion Plans

Last month, Meesho approved the acquisition of 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Kirana Club and an additional 0.41 percent stake in its Indian subsidiary, Retail Pulse Labs Private Limited, for Rs 202.08 crore.

After the deal, Kirana Club will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Meesho, strengthening the company's presence in the digital retail ecosystem.

At Thursday's market close, Meesho's shares ended at Rs 188.95, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 87,057 crore (around Rs 9.16 billion).

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results. It does not constitute investment advice.