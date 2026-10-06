Meesho Content Commerce NMV Grows 152% YoY, Powered By Homemakers And Young Graduates

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Mumbai: Meesho Limited reported on 6 October 2026 that its Content Commerce ecosystem's Net Merchandise Value (NMV) grew by 152% year-on-year. This growth was attributed to the participation of over 1.6 lakh active creators across India over the last 12 months.

Creator Engagement

More than 1.6 lakh active creators participated in Content Commerce during the period from 1 August 2025 to 31 August 2026. Of these, 90% were nano creators, defined as those with fewer than 10,000 followers.

Demographic Contributions

Homemakers constituted 40% of the active creator base, while young graduates made up 30%. Approximately 50,000 young graduates contributed to the creator ecosystem.

Market Reach

Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets, including Varanasi, Agartala, Jabalpur, and Madurai, accounted for 66% of Content Commerce orders. This indicates a strong penetration beyond metropolitan areas, with 81% of creators from non-metro India.

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Seller Participation

Over 4 lakh sellers have utilised the Content Commerce ecosystem to meet demand driven by creators. The company stated this model links creators' earnings to actual commerce outcomes through commissions on orders.

Video Engagement

Meesho's short-form content platform, Video Finds, registered nearly 4,800 crore content views over the last 12 months. This platform also recorded approximately 9,000 crore minutes of watch time.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.