Meesho Expects Over 1 Million Seasonal Jobs Across Seller And Logistics Network Ahead of Festive Season

File Image | Strong Rise in Meesho Share.

E-commerce marketplace Meesho expects to facilitate more than 1 million temporary employment opportunities across its seller and logistics network as businesses prepare for higher demand during the upcoming festive season.

The company estimates that around 650,000 seasonal jobs will be created across its seller ecosystem, while another 375,000 positions will emerge through logistics operations.

Sellers prepare for festive demand

Nearly 130,000 Meesho sellers are expected to recruit seasonal workers as they increase inventories and prepare new product launches and festive collections. The jobs are likely to cover a wide range of activities, including packaging, manufacturing, production, warehousing and inventory management.

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The festive period is particularly important for online retailers as consumer spending typically rises sharply during major festivals. Sellers often expand their workforce temporarily to handle increased orders and ensure products are ready for dispatch.

Meesho said the seasonal hiring would allow businesses across its ecosystem to expand capacity while creating employment opportunities across different parts of the country.

Logistics network to expand capacity

The remaining 375,000 roles are expected to come from Meesho's logistics operations. Its logistics platform Valmo, along with third-party logistics partners, will increase capacity to handle the expected rise in shipments.

These temporary positions will include delivery personnel, sortation workers, delivery-centre staff and supervisors.

The expansion is intended to support higher shipment volumes and maintain operational efficiency during the peak shopping period.

The hiring plans come as major Indian e-commerce companies prepare for their annual festive sales events. These campaigns typically generate a substantial share of yearly online retail orders, prompting marketplaces, sellers and logistics companies to significantly scale their operations.

Meesho said the festive season provides an opportunity not only for sellers and logistics partners to grow but also to generate employment across India's e-commerce supply chain.