Shadowfax Technologies Reports ₹65.40 Crore Profit In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises 64.9%

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Mumbai: Shadowfax Technologies Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹65.40 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a significant increase from ₹8.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for the quarter rose to ₹1,379.18 crore, up from ₹831.72 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased by 64.9% to ₹1,358.12 crore, compared with ₹823.54 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹1,313.78 crore, an increase from ₹823.70 crore in the year-ago period. Employee benefits expense grew to ₹123.56 crore from ₹83.11 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹1.11, compared to ₹0.16 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹1.10 from ₹0.15.

Subsidiary Acquisition

During the quarter, Shadowfax Technologies acquired the remaining 10.42% stake in Criticalog India Private Limited for a consideration of ₹7.61 crore. Criticalog India Private Limited is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

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Leadership Change

Nitesh Lohiya, Chief Product Officer and a Senior Management Personnel, will resign from his position effective from the close of business hours on 7 August 2026.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results at a meeting held on 31 July 2026. The meeting commenced at 10:35 a.m. (IST) and concluded at 11:59 a.m. (IST).

IPO and Equity

In the previous quarter and year ended 31 March 2026, the company completed an IPO of 153,812,014 equity shares. The total offer size, including offer for sale, was ₹1,907.27 crore at an issue price of ₹124 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.