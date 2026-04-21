Shadowfax Launches Platform To Expand SME Logistics Access Across 15,000+ Pincodes

Shadowfax Technologies Limited has launched Shadowfax 360, a unified digital shipping platform aimed at SMEs and D2C brands. |

National: Shadowfax is betting big on India’s fast-growing SME and D2C ecosystem with a new platform designed to simplify logistics and accelerate onboarding.

Platform Launch Announced

Shadowfax Technologies Limited has introduced Shadowfax 360, a digital shipping platform built to enable small and medium enterprises to access logistics services quickly, as detailed in the press release on page 2. The platform allows businesses to register and begin shipping within minutes, removing traditional onboarding barriers that often slow down smaller sellers.

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Network And Reach

The platform provides access to an enterprise-grade logistics network covering over 15,000 pincodes and more than 2,500 cities across India. This wide reach enables SMEs and D2C brands to expand their delivery footprint without investing in logistics infrastructure. The offering is designed to bring large-scale logistics capabilities to smaller businesses, leveling the playing field across the e-commerce ecosystem.

Feature Driven Efficiency

Shadowfax 360 introduces several features aimed at addressing common merchant challenges. These include a transparent flat-rate billing system that removes weight-based pricing disputes, one-click integrations with platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, and an AI-powered Return to Origin predictor that helps reduce failed deliveries. The platform also offers one of the fastest cash-on-delivery remittance cycles, improving liquidity for sellers, as highlighted in the feature table on page 3.

Growth And Strategy Focus

The launch is part of Shadowfax’s broader strategy to expand its merchant base beyond large enterprises and marketplace partnerships. By targeting SMEs and early-stage D2C brands, the company aims to drive customer acquisition and diversify revenue streams. The initiative is expected to contribute to volume growth over time while positioning Shadowfax as a preferred logistics partner for online-first businesses.

The platform imposes no minimum order requirements, making it accessible to businesses at any stage of growth. This flexibility is expected to attract a wide range of sellers, from startups to mid-sized brands transitioning to direct-to-consumer models.

With logistics playing a critical role in e-commerce success, Shadowfax’s new platform reflects a shift toward self-serve, technology-driven solutions that prioritize speed, transparency, and scalability. The launch underscores the company’s focus on building a more inclusive logistics ecosystem, where even smaller businesses can leverage enterprise-grade capabilities to scale operations efficiently.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and press release document and does not include external sources or independent verification.