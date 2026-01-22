 Shadowfax IPO Subscribed 60% On Day 2, Retail Bids Hit 1.64x While QIBs & NIIs Lag
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShadowfax IPO Subscribed 60% On Day 2, Retail Bids Hit 1.64x While QIBs & NIIs Lag

Shadowfax IPO Subscribed 60% On Day 2, Retail Bids Hit 1.64x While QIBs & NIIs Lag

Shadowfax Technologies' ₹1,907-crore IPO received 60% subscription on the second day, with bids for 53.3 crore shares against 89.1 crore on offer. Retail investors subscribed 1.64 times, while QIBs booked 38%. The company already raised ₹856 crore from anchor investors. The offer, priced at ₹118-124 per share, closes on January 22 and includes a ₹1,000-crore fresh issue and ₹907-crore OFS.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offer of logistics services provider Shadowfax Technologies Ltd received 60 per cent subscription on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The three-day IPO received bids for 5,33,05,920 shares against 8,90,88,807 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 1.64 times subscription. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 38 per cent subscription, and the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 33 per cent. Shadowfax on Monday said it has collected Rs 856 crore from anchor investors. The company's Rs 1,907-crore public offering will be available for subscription till January 22. The price band has been fixed at Rs 118-124 apiece for the IPO, valuing the company at over Rs 7,100 crore at the higher end.

Read Also
BCCL IPO Subscribed 146 Times, Paves Way For CMPDI, Mahanadi & SECL Market Debuts
article-image

The IPO has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 907.27 crore by existing shareholders. This takes the total issue size to Rs 1,907.27 crore. As a part of the OFS, Flipkart Internet, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd, NewQuest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Nokia Growth Partners IV, LP, International Finance Corporation, Mirae Asset, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, and Snapdeal founders -- Kunal Bahl and Rohit Kumar Bansal -- would offload shares.

The company proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue towards enhancing capacity in terms of network infrastructure, funding of lease payments for new first-mile and last-mile, and sort centres, as well as towards branding, marketing, and communication initiatives, unidentified inorganic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. Shadowfax is backed by marquee investors such as Flipkart, TPG, Eight Roads Ventures, Mirae Asset Ventures and Nokia Growth Funds. It is India's leading logistics service provider for e-commerce express parcel and value-added services.

FPJ Shorts
Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Reflects On 27-Year NASA Career & Groundbreaking Space Missions
Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Reflects On 27-Year NASA Career & Groundbreaking Space Missions
Mumbai: AIMIM's Hindu Candidate Vijay Ubale Appointed Party's Group Leader At BMC After Landmark Win In Muslim-Dominated Area
Mumbai: AIMIM's Hindu Candidate Vijay Ubale Appointed Party's Group Leader At BMC After Landmark Win In Muslim-Dominated Area
'You're More Indian Than Us': Nick Jonas' Desi Breakfast While Vibing To Wife Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi' Song Wins Hearts- Watch VIDEO
'You're More Indian Than Us': Nick Jonas' Desi Breakfast While Vibing To Wife Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi' Song Wins Hearts- Watch VIDEO
India Showcases 3 Key Objectives Of Upcoming 'AI Impact Summit' At Davos
India Showcases 3 Key Objectives Of Upcoming 'AI Impact Summit' At Davos

The company serves a wide range of enterprise clients, including horizontal and non-horizontal e-commerce, quick commerce, food marketplaces, and on-demand mobility companies. It offers express forward parcel deliveries, reverse pickups, and on-demand hyperlocal and critical logistics solutions.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Rises 533.37 Points To 82,443 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 157.20 To 25,314.70
Sensex Rises 533.37 Points To 82,443 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 157.20 To 25,314.70
India Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos
India Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Welcomes Labour Ministry's Call To Drop '10-Minute' Branding, Commits To...
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Welcomes Labour Ministry's Call To Drop '10-Minute' Branding, Commits To...
Waaree Energies Net Profit Soars To ₹1,107 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 119% YoY To ₹7,565...
Waaree Energies Net Profit Soars To ₹1,107 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 119% YoY To ₹7,565...
Senco Gold To Acquire 68% Stake In Melorra Parent August Jewellery For ₹68 Crore In Strategic...
Senco Gold To Acquire 68% Stake In Melorra Parent August Jewellery For ₹68 Crore In Strategic...