Tesla India Reports ₹247.31 Crore Revenue, ₹5.16 Crore Profit In FY26

Tesla India Motors and Energy reported revenue of ₹247.31 crore and a net profit of ₹5.16 crore in FY26, its first financial year of vehicle sales in India.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company in its regulatory filings reported a nearly 12-fold jump in revenue from operations compared to FY25 at ₹20.83 crore, while profit increased from ₹55.49 lakh.

The Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer began selling its Model Y after opening its first Indian showroom in Mumbai in July 2025.

Tesla India Vehicle Sales Drive Revenue Growth

Vehicle sales generated ₹214.69 crore, contributing nearly 87% of FY26 revenue, while services accounted for ₹32.40 crore. In FY25, the company's entire operating revenue came from services.

According to Vahan data, Tesla recorded 346 vehicle registrations between September 2025 and March 2026. Registrations increased to 650 during April-September FY27, surpassing the previous financial year's total within six months.

Average monthly registrations consequently rose from approximately 49 to 108, although volumes remained relatively modest. Tesla also received ₹86 crore in capital infusion during FY26, primarily from Tesla International BV.

The company spent ₹62.54 crore on property, plant, equipment and capital work-in-progress, compared with ₹1.16 crore in FY25. Cash and cash equivalents increased to ₹87.82 crore from ₹10.28 crore.

Tesla Expands India Operations Amid Rising Costs

Expansion pushed employee benefit expenses to ₹43.67 crore from ₹13.46 crore, including ₹11.99 crore in share-based compensation. Rental expenses climbed to ₹30.32 crore from ₹2.64 crore, while total expenses reached approximately ₹240 crore.

Tesla currently offers the Model Y and Model Y L in India. The five-seat Model Y features rear-wheel drive, a claimed range of up to 500 km and a starting ex-showroom price of ₹50.89 lakh.