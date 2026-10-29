Greenply Industries Q2 FY27 Revenue Climbs 16.1% To ₹799.7 Crore, H1 Net Profit ₹80.3 Crore

Greenply |

Mumbai: Greenply Industries Limited on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a rise in revenue and core EBITDA.

Q2 FY27 Consolidated Performance

The company's core EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹89.2 crore, marking a 57.2% year-on-year increase, with an EBITDA margin of 11.2%.

Plywood Business Performance

The plywood and allied products segment generated revenue of ₹625.7 crore in Q2 FY27, a 15.5% increase year-on-year. The core EBITDA for this segment was ₹62.9 crore, with a margin of 10.05%.

MDF Business Performance

Revenue from the MDF business grew by 18.4% year-on-year to ₹173.9 crore in Q2 FY27. Core EBITDA for MDF, excluding forex loss, reached ₹26.4 crore, with a margin of 15.2%.

Half-Year Financials (H1 FY27)

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, Greenply reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,524.6 crore, an 18.2% increase year-on-year. Consolidated net profit for H1 FY27 was ₹80.3 crore, with a core EBITDA of ₹167.5 crore and an EBITDA margin of 11.0%.

Management Commentary

Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries, stated that the half-year results were in line with guidance, reflecting steady execution. Mittal said the company expects to sustain growth momentum in both Plywood and MDF segments.

Sustainability Initiative

Greenply achieved a sustainability milestone with its VCS-validated agroforestry project in Gujarat and Nagaland, which has transformed over 2,300 hectares and benefited more than 505 local farmers. The company has been allotted 2,56,688 carbon credits for these efforts.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.