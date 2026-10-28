Capri Global Capital Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 77% To ₹418 Crore, AUM Crosses ₹43,800 Crore On Strong Growth

Capri Global |

Mumbai: Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) on October 28, 2026, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹418 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This marks a 77% increase from the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated AUM reached ₹43,878 crore, reflecting a 62% year-on-year growth and a 9% sequential increase. Net interest income rose 69% year-on-year to ₹812 crore, while operating profit increased 84% year-on-year to ₹636 crore.

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Business Segments

Gold Loans led the growth, increasing 102% year-on-year to ₹21,004 crore, representing approximately 48% of consolidated AUM. Construction Finance grew 49% year-on-year to ₹7,534 crore, Affordable Housing was up 39% year-on-year to ₹8,325 crore, and MSME Loans increased 25% year-on-year to ₹7,016 crore.

Operational Efficiency

CGCL's cost-to-income ratio improved to 41.4% in the second quarter of FY27, down from 49.4% in 2QFY26 and 44.0% in 1QFY27. Return on Average Equity (RoAE) reached 21.6% and Return on Average Assets (RoAA) stood at 4.4%.

Asset Quality and Capital

Gross Stage 3 assets were 1.2% of the loan book at the end of the quarter, compared to 1.3% a year earlier. The standalone capital adequacy ratio was 22.7% at the end of 2QFY27.

Outlook

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, stated that the company remains focused on its target of ₹65,000 crore AUM by FY28. It also aims for a longer-term ambition of ₹1,25,000 crore-plus by FY31, targeting consistent RoAE of 19%-21% and RoAA of 4.2%-4.7%.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.