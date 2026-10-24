UTI AMC Reports 22% Rise In Core PAT To ₹131 Crore In Q2 FY27, Group AUM Reaches ₹16.28 Lakh Crore

UTI AMC |

Mumbai: UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 22% year-on-year increase in its consolidated core profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹131 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s total group assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹16,28,189 crore.

Quarterly Performance

Consolidated core income from sale of services for the quarter grew 2% year-on-year to ₹398 crore. The consolidated PAT for the quarter was ₹132 crore, a 17% increase year-on-year.

Half-Yearly Highlights

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated core income from sale of services amounted to ₹777 crore, up 1% year-on-year. Consolidated core PAT for H1 FY27 increased by 15% year-on-year to ₹263 crore, while total PAT rose 22% to ₹426 crore.

Mutual Fund AUM

UTI Mutual Fund’s quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) reached ₹4,02,337 crore. Equity assets, including active and passive, contributed 72% to the mutual fund’s total average AUM, according to the company.

Digital Transactions and SIP Growth

Digital purchase transactions saw a substantial increase of 64.43% year-on-year, reaching 86.74 lakh. SIP AUM stood at ₹45,572 crore at the quarter's end, marking a 7.82% increase compared to 30 September 2025.

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Management Commentary

Vetri Subramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UTI AMC, said that the Q2 and H1 FY27 performance reflects steady progress in strengthening the franchise and expanding investor participation. Subramaniam added that the company is focused on building sustainable growth and deepening market participation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.