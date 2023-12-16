 UTI AMC Allots 1,40,694 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Post the allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,27,03,99,260 (12,70,39,926 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,27,18,06,200 (12,71,80,620 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company Allots 1,40,694 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Saturday announced that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 1,40,694 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

UTI Asset Management Company Limited shares

The shares of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm ISt closed at Rs 824, down by 0.78 per cent.

Earlier on December 11, 2023, UTI allotted the 17,158 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007.

article-image

