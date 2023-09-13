UTI Asset Management Announces Equity Shares Under ESOP | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Wednesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 64 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each on, pursuant to the exercise of options by an eligible employee under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares ids Rs 10 each.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from ₹1,26,99,58,640 (12,69,95,864 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each) to ₹1,26,99,59,280 (12,69,95,928 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

UTI Asset Management Company Limited shares

The UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Wednesday at 3:04 pm IST were at Rs 789, down by 0.73 percent.

