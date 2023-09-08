UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) on Friday announced that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 8,835 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post the allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,26,98,70,290 (12,69,87,029 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,26,99,58,640 (12,69,95,864 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

UTI AMC shares

The shares of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Friday at 12:14 pm IST were at Rs 796.10, up by 0.35 percent.

