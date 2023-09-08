 UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) on Friday announced that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 8,835 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post the allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,26,98,70,290 (12,69,87,029 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,26,99,58,640 (12,69,95,864 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

UTI AMC shares

The shares of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Friday at 12:14 pm IST were at Rs 796.10, up by 0.35 percent.

Read Also
UTI AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashneer Grover Questions IT Departments Notices To Startups For Asking Shareholder's ITR Details

Ashneer Grover Questions IT Departments Notices To Startups For Asking Shareholder's ITR Details

Punit Goenka Vs Sebi Case: SAT Adjourns Matter To September 14

Punit Goenka Vs Sebi Case: SAT Adjourns Matter To September 14

Apple's Market Cap Has Fallen $200 Billion In Last Two Days On China Govt iPhone Ban

Apple's Market Cap Has Fallen $200 Billion In Last Two Days On China Govt iPhone Ban

STL And TruVista Partner To Create Fiber Connectivity For South Carolina

STL And TruVista Partner To Create Fiber Connectivity For South Carolina

PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain

PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain