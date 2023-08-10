UTI AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) on Thursday announced the allotment of 2,530 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,26,98,39,990 (12,69,83,999 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,26,98,65,290 (12,69,86,529 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

UTI Asset Management Company Limited shares

The shares of UTI AMC on Thursday at 12:48 pm IST were at Rs 769.55, down by 0.67 percent.