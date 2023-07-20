UTI Mutual Fund Launches ‘UTI Balanced Advantage Fund' | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) launches UTI Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income. The portfolio of the scheme will be dynamically managed based on valuation and fundamental driven inhouse proprietary asset allocation model. The NFO starts on July 21, 2023 and closes on August 4, 2023, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns.

“For most investors who invest through mutual funds, the challenge is in handling the volatility. They all know the reasons why they should invest in equity and wish to participate in wealth creation through equities but don’t quite know how to handle the volatility that accompanies the journey. Investors need an asset allocation framework and a rebalancing mechanism,” said Vetri Subramaniam, CIO, UTI AMC Ltd.

UTI Mutual Fund shares

The shares of UTI Mutual Fund on Thursday at 3;30pm IST were at ₹827.50, up by 2.99 percent.

Read Also UTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)