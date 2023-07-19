 UTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

UTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
UTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the allotment of 303 equity shares to employees under under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from ₹1,26,98,36,960 to ₹1,26,98,39,990.

UTI Mutual Fund Shares

The shares of UTI Mutual Fund on Wednesday at 2:04 pm IST pm IST were at ₹804.95, down by 1.44 percent.

Read Also
UTI Mutual Fund launches ‘UTI Long Duration Fund’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Jubilant Pharmova Net Profit Rises To ₹1.9 Cr; Mastek Net Profit Falls To...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Jubilant Pharmova Net Profit Rises To ₹1.9 Cr; Mastek Net Profit Falls To...

UTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

UTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Century Textiles and Industries Net Profit Rises To ₹24 Cr In Q1FY24

Century Textiles and Industries Net Profit Rises To ₹24 Cr In Q1FY24

Tata Coffee Total Income Rises 6% At ₹708 Cr; Consolidated Profit Lower At ₹62 Cr

Tata Coffee Total Income Rises 6% At ₹708 Cr; Consolidated Profit Lower At ₹62 Cr

Bank Of Maharashtra Total Business Grows 24.84% To ₹4,20,041 Cr

Bank Of Maharashtra Total Business Grows 24.84% To ₹4,20,041 Cr