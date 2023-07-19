UTI Mutual Fund Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the allotment of 303 equity shares to employees under under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from ₹1,26,98,36,960 to ₹1,26,98,39,990.

UTI Mutual Fund Shares

The shares of UTI Mutual Fund on Wednesday at 2:04 pm IST pm IST were at ₹804.95, down by 1.44 percent.

