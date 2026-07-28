Mumbai Healthcare: BMC Clears Capri Global's Takeover Of SevenHills Hospital Under PPP Model Despite Opposition

The BMC Improvement Committee has approved Capri Global's takeover of SevenHills Hospital, enabling the revival of the Marol healthcare facility under a PPP model | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Improvement Committee on Tuesday approved a proposal to transfer the SevenHills Hospital campus at Marol to Capri Global Ventures Pvt Ltd. The proposal had earlier run into resistance and was sent back for review after a stormy discussion in May.

After nearly two months, the proposal was once again placed before the committee on Tuesday. While Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress corporators challenged the move, alleging procedural lapses and questioning the need for private participation, Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi approved it without further discussion. She maintained that Shiv Sena (UBT) could not oppose the proposal after remaining silent when the original contract was approved.

Capri Global To Take Over

After emerging as the successful bidder for SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd (SHPL) through the insolvency process, Capri Global is set to take over the hospital's operations.

The proposal authorises the BMC to execute a fresh lease agreement with SHPL under Capri Global's ownership, allowing the hospital to continue under the original public-private partnership (PPP) model. It grants a 30-year lease, extendable by another 30 years, for 66,688 sq m of BMC-owned land in Marol, Andheri (East).

Opposition Raises Concerns

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Vishakha Raut said the BMC has enough funds to run the hospital on its own. She said SevenHills Hospital played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic and was managed efficiently by the civic body.

Earlier, Congress MLA Amin Patel had criticised the move, saying handing over the 1,500-bed super-speciality hospital under a revised PPP model was equivalent to giving away a valuable public asset built on prime BMC land in Andheri East.

Hospital Revival Plan

"Reviving SevenHills Hospital will restore one of Mumbai's largest healthcare facilities and expand access to affordable treatment by retaining the subsidised quota for BMC patients under the PPP model," a civic official said.

Also Watch:

The SevenHills Hospital project began in 2004 as a PPP venture to build a 1,300-bed multi-speciality hospital. The new resolution plan proposes to expand it into a 1,500-bed not-for-profit tertiary care hospital.

The new promoter has agreed to continue the original conditions, including reserving 20 per cent of beds (300 beds) and 20 per cent of outpatient department (OPD) services for BMC patients at civic rates.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/