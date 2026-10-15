 Capri Global To Raise Up To ₹4,000 Crore Via Equity Or Debt
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Capri Global To Raise Up To ₹4,000 Crore Via Equity Or Debt

Capri Global Capital Ltd will raise funds up to ₹4,000 crore through various modes including equity shares, debt, or convertible securities. The company’s board approved the proposal on 14 October 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Capri Global To Raise Up To ₹4,000 Crore Via Equity Or Debt
Capri Global |

Mumbai: Capri Global Capital Ltd announced on 14 October 2026 that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to raise funds not exceeding ₹4,000 crore.

Funding Structure

This fundraising will occur through equity shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants, or other instruments. The company plans to use one or more permissible modes for this capital raise.

Issuance Methods

Permissible modes for issuance include a rights issue, preferential issue on a private placement basis, public issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

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Regulatory Approvals

The fundraise is subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, including the approval of the company’s shareholders. Specific details regarding the issuance will be provided once the terms and conditions are finalised.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:15 P.M. on 14 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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