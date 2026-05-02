Capri Global Capital Reports 60% AUM Growth To ₹36,623 Crore & 98% FY26 Profit Surge

Capri Global Capital Limited reported strong audited results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, with consolidated assets under management rising to Rupees 36,623 crore. |

Mumbai: Capri Global Capital’s latest results highlight a sharp acceleration in growth and profitability, backed by expansion across lending verticals and improved asset quality.

Delivers Record Growth

Capri Global Capital delivered its strongest quarterly performance in 4QFY26, with consolidated AUM rising 60.2 percent year-on-year and 20.4 percent sequentially to Rupees 36,623 crore. Growth was broad-based, led by gold loans, which more than doubled to Rupees 16,965 crore, alongside steady expansion in MSME, housing, and construction finance portfolios. The company’s customer base crossed 6.9 lakh, reflecting deeper retail penetration.

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Profitability Sees Sharp Jump

The company reported a quarterly profit after tax of Rupees 283 crore, up 59.1 percent year-on-year, while full-year profit reached Rupees 949 crore, marking a 98 percent increase. Net interest income grew 56.5 percent to Rupees 596 crore in the quarter, supported by strong loan growth and improved spreads at 7.1 percent. Operational efficiency gains were evident, with the cost-to-income ratio improving to 49.4 percent from 54.8 percent a year earlier.

Diversified Income Streams

Non-interest income continued to gain traction, rising 36.1 percent year-on-year to Rupees 247 crore in the quarter. Fee-based businesses such as insurance distribution and co-lending played a key role, contributing 29.0 percent of total income. Co-lending income rose significantly, while car loan distribution maintained steady momentum with originations of Rupees 3,492 crore, highlighting the company’s diversified earnings model.

Asset Quality Strengthens

Capri Global reported improved asset quality, with gross stage 3 ratio declining to 0.9 percent from 1.5 percent a year earlier. Net stage 3 ratio also improved to 0.5 percent, supported by a provision coverage ratio of 41.2 percent. At the same time, capital adequacy remained strong at 25.8 percent, providing a solid base for future growth while maintaining balance sheet stability.

Eyes Future Expansion

Managing Director Rajesh Sharma indicated that growth was driven by higher-yield products, better cost efficiency, and expanding fee income streams. With continued investment in technology and a strong capital position, the company remains on track to achieve Rupees 55,000 crore AUM and return metrics of 16 to 18 percent RoAE and 4.0 to 4.5 percent RoAA by FY28.

Capri Global Capital’s FY26 performance underscores its ability to scale profitably while maintaining asset quality, positioning it well for sustained growth in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official press release and does not include external analysis, independent verification, or additional sources beyond the provided document.