BMC Finalises Agreement With Capri Global To Revive Stalled SevenHills Hospital In Andheri East | File Pic

Mumbai: After years of controversy and legal disputes surrounding the SevenHills Hospital project in Andheri East, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reportedly in the final stages of signing an agreement with a private investment company for the operation and redevelopment of the hospital.

2004 PPP project aimed for 1,300 beds; 20% for BMC patients

The SevenHills Hospital project was launched in 2004 under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the aim of developing a 1,300-bed multi-specialty hospital. As part of the agreement, 20 percent of the beds were to be reserved for BMC patients.

Initially operated by SevenHills Healthcare Private Limited, the project soon ran into difficulties after the company allegedly failed to fulfill several contractual obligations. The hospital was never fully operational, dues such as rent and property tax remained unpaid, and services promised to civic patients were reportedly not delivered. In 2018, the BMC issued a notice to the company, leading to prolonged legal proceedings.

Hospital turned into COVID facility during pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital was temporarily converted into a dedicated COVID facility, with the BMC increasing bed capacity to meet emergency healthcare demands.

In recent years, multiple companies expressed interest in taking over the project. Speculation that the hospital might be handed over to the Ambani group had sparked opposition from several quarters. However, the BMC has now approved a private investment firm which is diversified in NBFC.

NCLT approves proposal; final agreement soon

According to officials, the firm has agreed to clear outstanding dues of Rs183.51 crore owed to the civic body. The company has also committed to investing Rs 400 crore over the next five years to transform the facility into a modern 1,500-bed super-specialty hospital. Around 300 beds are expected to be reserved for BMC patients.

Sources said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the proposal, and the final agreement between the BMC and Capri Global is expected to be completed soon.

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