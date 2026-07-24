Greenply Industries Q1 Net Profit Up 20% To ₹37.61 Crore

Greenply Industries reported a 20 percent increase in consolidated net profit. |

Mumbai: Greenply Industries announced on Thursday its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 rose by 20 percent to Rs 37.61 crore, compared to Rs 31 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 724.89 crore, an increase from Rs 600.81 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached Rs 726.70 crore, up from Rs 613.98 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were Rs 671.51 crore. This compares to Rs 573.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was Rs 3.01. This is an increase from Rs 2.28 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Exceptional Items

The current quarter included no exceptional items, unlike the previous year's corresponding quarter which had an exceptional gain of Rs 4.43 crore. The year ended 31 March 2026 included an exceptional loss of Rs 14.57 crore.

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Auditor's Review

The consolidated financial results for the three months ended 30 June 2026 have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. They were approved by the company's Board of Directors and subjected to a limited review by the statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.