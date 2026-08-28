Delhivery Raises Shipping Charges For D2C Brands Ahead Of Festive Season From Sep 1

Listed logistics company Delhivery is set to increase shipping costs for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands from September 1, adding pressure on online sellers ahead of the crucial festive shopping season.

Under the revised pricing, Delhivery will impose an additional ₹4 per express shipment and ₹2 per surface shipment, Moneycontrol reported.

The surcharge will be applicable over and above existing shipping rates and will automatically apply to shipments manifested from September 1, according to a communication sent to customers.

Rising Logistics Costs Hit D2C Sellers

Delhivery attributed the increase to higher aviation fuel prices, supply constraints and rising costs faced by its delivery workforce and fleet partners.

Actual shipping charges vary depending on factors such as parcel weight, destination, shipment volumes and individual contracts.

The timing of the increase is significant because logistics companies generally revise rates closer to October or the Diwali period.

For D2C businesses operating on tight margins, even a small rise in per-package costs can have a substantial impact when order volumes increase.

For example, a seller dispatching 10,000 packages could incur an additional ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the proportion of express and surface shipments.

Amazon, Flipkart Also Raise Seller Costs

Delhivery's move comes shortly after Amazon and Flipkart announced changes affecting seller costs. Amazon has revised cancellation charges to between 2% and 10% of an order's value and increased its closing fee by ₹1 to ₹3 per unit.

Flipkart has introduced penalties ranging from ₹30 to ₹90 for certain seller-side cancellations and dispatch delays.

The changes come as e-commerce companies prepare for a substantial rise in orders during the festive period.

D2C remains an important growth segment for Delhivery. CEO Sahil Barua said during the company's Q1 FY27 earnings call that D2C volumes have been growing 40-45% year-on-year, with the company holding a significant share of the segment.

As shipment volumes rise, sellers may ultimately have to absorb the higher logistics expenses or pass part of the cost on to consumers.