Investors Buy 1.6% Stake In Delhivery From Nexus Venture Partners For ₹530 Crore

A group of investors, including BNP Paribas, SBI Mutual Fund, Edelweiss MF, Nippon India MF, AlphaGrep, and ICICI Prudential Life, collectively purchased a 1.6 per cent stake in logistics firm Delhivery from US-based Nexus Venture Partners |

New Delhi: A clutch of investors on Wednesday collectively bought a 1.6 per cent stake in logistics firm Delhivery from US-based venture capital Nexus Venture Partners for Rs 530 crore through open market transactions.A total of 1.20 crore equity shares, representing a 1.6 per cent stake in Delhivery, were purchased by Paris-based BNP Paribas, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Edelweiss MF, Nippon India MF, AlphaGrep Investment Management and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 442 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 530.40 crore, as per the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).Meanwhile, Nexus Venture Partners offloaded an equal number of shares through its two affiliates -- Nexus Ventures III Ltd and Nexus Opportunity Fund Ltd.

Shares of Delhivery gained 3.57 per cent to settle at Rs 457.80 apiece on the NSE.This is not the first time that Nexus Venture Partners has pared its stake in the Gurugram-based Delhivery. In June 2025, the venture capital firm divested a 1.6 per cent stake in Delhivery for Rs 461 crore.In August 2024, Nexus Ventures Partners sold 1.06 per cent shares in Delhivery for Rs 344 crore.

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