Cyient Semiconductor Completes $85 Million Majority Investment In Kinetic Technologies To Build Global Chip Platform

Cyient Semiconductors has completed an 85 million dollar majority investment in Kinetic Technologies, a global power semiconductor solutions provider. |

Hyderabad/San Jose: Cyient Semiconductors has taken a major step in its global expansion strategy, closing a significant investment that strengthens its position in the fast-growing semiconductor market.

Cyient Semiconductors has successfully completed a majority-stake investment of USD 85 million in Kinetic Technologies, a global provider of power semiconductor solutions. The transaction adds immediate scale to Cyient’s semiconductor business, bringing with it more than 100 silicon-proven intellectual properties and over 250 high-volume products across power management and interface solutions.

The integration combines Cyient’s spec-to-silicon engineering expertise with Kinetic Technologies’ established portfolio in power and protection integrated circuits. This strengthens the combined entity’s ability to serve global customers while expanding design resources and operational capabilities. Kinetic Technologies will continue operating under its current leadership, ensuring continuity while benefiting from expanded investments and global reach.

The investment aligns with Cyient’s strategy to build a differentiated semiconductor platform focused on custom silicon and application-specific standard products. The combined platform is positioned to address a global market opportunity estimated at 44 billion dollars, particularly in power and compute infrastructure. The move reflects a broader industry shift toward high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions.

The partnership is designed to create a scalable semiconductor innovation platform anchored in India while serving global markets. By leveraging Kinetic Technologies’ customer base and Cyient’s engineering capabilities, the combined entity aims to accelerate research and development and enhance product innovation. The collaboration also supports India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing.

The companies indicated that the partnership will deepen market presence and strengthen their ability to deliver advanced power solutions for computing and industrial applications. Cyient Semiconductors, with design centers across India, Belgium, and the United States, continues to expand its footprint in high-growth technology segments through strategic investments and partnerships.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.