Surya Roshni's Steel Pipes & Strips Sales Volume Surges 23% In Q2 FY27, Reaching 2.67 Lakh Tonnes

Surya Roshni |

Mumbai: Surya Roshni Limited on Monday announced a 23% year-on-year growth in its Steel Pipes & Strips sales volume, reaching 2.67 lakh tonnes in the second quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27).

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), the sales volume for Steel Pipes & Strips stood at 4.95 lakh tonnes. This represents a 22% year-on-year growth compared to 4.07 lakh tonnes recorded in H1 FY26.

Read Also Surya Roshni Q4 Net Profit Falls 24% Despite Marginal Revenue Growth

Lighting Segment Growth

The company's Lighting & Consumer Durables segment also recorded its highest-ever Q2 volume performance in Q2 FY27. This growth was driven by festive season demand and broad-based expansion across various segments, according to the company.

Market Position

Surya Roshni Limited identifies itself as the largest exporter of ERW Pipes and the largest producer of ERW GI pipes. It is also one of the largest Lighting Companies in India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.