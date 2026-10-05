Hi-Tech Pipes Sales Volume Rises 32% To 1.65 Lakh MT In Q2 FY27

Pipes |

Mumbai: Hi-Tech Pipes Limited on October 5, 2026, announced its sales volume performance for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Performance

The company achieved a sales volume of 1,65,016 MT in Q2 FY27. This represents a 32 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 1,25,218 MT recorded in Q2 FY26.

Quarter-on-Quarter Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the sales volume grew by 6 per cent. This was up from 1,56,136 MT reported in Q1 FY27.

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Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), the company's sales volume reached 3,21,152 MT. This marks a 29 per cent year-on-year growth over the 2,49,245 MT achieved in H1 FY26.

Company Background

Hi-Tech Pipes operates eight integrated manufacturing facilities across India. The company has an installed capacity of 10,50,000 MTPA and aims to reach 2 million tonnes capacity by FY29.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.