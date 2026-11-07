Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Biographical Film Based On Neem Karoli Baba

Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Film Online? |

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical film written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner, Swambhu Media Network. The film was released in theatres on August 7, 2026, and received overwhelming responses from audiences and critics. It is the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, and the 17th highest-grossing Hindi film domestically. Keep on reading to know more about streaming details, plot summary and more.

Hanuman Ansh streaming details

The much-anticipated film, which is based on the life and journey of Neem Karoli Baba, is set to be released on SonyLIV, starting from November 27, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "A divine force. An extraordinary story. 🔱 A film loved by the nation, now coming home. Hanuman Ansh, arriving on Sony LIV on 27th November! #SitaRam [Hanuman Ansh, Neeb Karori Baba, Sony LIV]."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hanuman Ansh storyline

The spiritual biographical film tells the story of a young boy named Lakshman Das whose life takes a drastic turn when he loses his mother when he is very young and later decides to embark on the spiritual journey in finding Lord Ram, in a belief that he is the ultimate source to meet his deceased mother. The film takes you through his journey of roller coasters and aims to leave an impact on an audience. Hanuman Ansh is based on themes of faith and devotion, selfless service, grief and surrender, humility and compassion.

Cast and characters

The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa as Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, who later becomes Neem Karoli Baba, Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale, Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji, Sugandha Malhotra as Sudhi, Neha Paranjpe as Parvati, Gautam Tripathi as Radheshyam and Santosh Dixit as Hariram, among others.