'Hanuman Ansh' Singer Sunil Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment After CM Mohan Yadav Fulfils Medical Assistance Promise In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has fulfilled his promise to visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi, who shot to fame with his song in the film 'Hanuman Ansh'.

Lodhi's eye treatment has begun, raising hopes that he may regain his vision.

Lodhi had met the Chief Minister at his residence in September, when Yadav assured him of medical treatment to restore his eyesight.

A resident of Sagar district, Lodhi belongs to a poor family and lost his eyesight during childhood.

Despite his disability, he pursued his passion for singing 'bhajans' and gradually honed his skills.

He gained recognition after getting an opportunity to sing in the hit film 'Hanuman Ansh'.

His song, 'Main tere he Hanuman, Sagar mein naiyya dal dayi', became widely popular.