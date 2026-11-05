 'Hanuman Ansh' Singer Sunil Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment After CM Mohan Yadav Fulfils Medical Assistance Promise In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Hanuman Ansh' Singer Sunil Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment After CM Mohan Yadav Fulfils Medical Assistance Promise In Bhopal

'Hanuman Ansh' Singer Sunil Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment After CM Mohan Yadav Fulfils Medical Assistance Promise In Bhopal

Visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi, known for his song in the film 'Hanuman Ansh', has begun eye treatment following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's assurance in September. Hailing from a financially struggling family in Sagar, Lodhi lost his eyesight during childhood but pursued devotional singing and eventually gained recognition through cinema.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
'Hanuman Ansh' Singer Sunil Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment After CM Mohan Yadav Fulfils Medical Assistance Promise In Bhopal
'Hanuman Ansh' Singer Sunil Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment After CM Mohan Yadav Fulfils Medical Assistance Promise In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has fulfilled his promise to visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi, who shot to fame with his song in the film 'Hanuman Ansh'.

Lodhi's eye treatment has begun, raising hopes that he may regain his vision.

Lodhi had met the Chief Minister at his residence in September, when Yadav assured him of medical treatment to restore his eyesight.

Read Also
Planning To Shop? Bhopal Diwali Traffic Plan Announced, Major Markets To Face Diversions And Parking...
Planning To Shop? Bhopal Diwali Traffic Plan Announced, Major Markets To Face Diversions And Parking...

A resident of Sagar district, Lodhi belongs to a poor family and lost his eyesight during childhood.

Despite his disability, he pursued his passion for singing 'bhajans' and gradually honed his skills.

He gained recognition after getting an opportunity to sing in the hit film 'Hanuman Ansh'.

His song, 'Main tere he Hanuman, Sagar mein naiyya dal dayi', became widely popular.

Read Also
BJP Holds ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ Padyatra In Bhopal; JP Nadda, CM Mohan Yadav Lead...
BJP Holds ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ Padyatra In Bhopal; JP Nadda, CM Mohan Yadav Lead...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source