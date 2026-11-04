Planning To Shop? Bhopal Diwali Traffic Plan Announced, Major Markets To Face Diversions And Parking Restrictions Till November 9

Bhopal Diwali Traffic Plan Announced, Major Markets To Face Diversions And Parking Restrictions Till November 9 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have announced special traffic and parking arrangements in Bhopal's major markets from November 4 to 9 to manage crowds during Diwali shopping. The plan covers Jumerati, Chowk Bazaar, New Market, 10 Number Market, MP Nagar and Bairagarh. Vehicle entry will be restricted in crowded areas, while one-way traffic and diversions will be introduced wherever needed. Police have also identified parking spaces and advised shoppers to use public transport to avoid traffic jams.

In Jumerati and Chowk Bazaar, four-wheelers, three-wheelers and goods vehicles may be stopped from entering inner market roads if congestion increases.

Five parking locations have been identified in the Old City, including Bal Vihar Ground near Bhopal Talkies, multi-level parking opposite Moti Masjid, Kotwali police station, Bhawani Chowk and Central Library ground near Bharat Talkies.

A one-way system will be introduced at 10 Number Market when required. Vehicles can enter from Vande Mataram Square and move towards National Hospital through the market's T-junction.

Vehicles from the 10.5 Number bus stop can also use this route. Movement from National Hospital towards the market and from the market towards Vande Mataram Square will be restricted.

Parking will be available at Bittan Market, 10 Number Market and near Manohar Dairy.

Shoppers visiting New Market can park at the multi-level parking facility near TT Nagar police station. If congestion increases, vehicles from Rangmahal Square and TT Cross will be diverted towards Matka Square and Sport Mart.

In MP Nagar Zone-1, parking will be available at designated facilities. In Bairagarh, shoppers can use the multi-level parking facility near Panchanan Square and temporary parking spaces near the new bridge construction site.

Goods Loading Allowed Only At Night

Traffic police have directed traders to load and unload goods only between midnight and 7 am. Shoppers have been advised to use designated parking areas and public transport to avoid congestion during the festive shopping rush.