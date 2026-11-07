Viral Video: Man Pulls Person Off Railway Tracks Moments Before Train Passes At Vikhroli Station; Netizens Praise Quick Action | X

Mumbai: A video purportedly showing a man risking his own safety to rescue another person from an approaching train at Mumbai's Vikhroli railway station has gone viral on social media.

Man Pulls Person Away From Tracks As Train Approaches

The footage shows a man standing on the railway tracks as a train approaches. Another individual quickly intervenes and pulls him away from the tracks moments before the train passes.

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However, moments after being rescued, the individual appears to attempt to place his leg on the tracks again while the train is passing. The rescuer continues to hold him back, preventing him from moving towards the train.

No injuries are visible in the video, although the condition of those involved has not been officially confirmed.

The alleged video claims the incident occurred at approximately 10.15 at Vikhroli railway station. However, the exact date of the incident remains unclear. Furthermore, the identities of the two individuals have also not been established.

Netizens Praise Man For Quick Rescue

The video has drawn widespread reactions online, with several social media users praising the rescuer for his quick thinking and timely intervention. One user expressed concern that the rescuer could also have been seriously injured while trying to pull the man away from the tracks.

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Another commented, “Thank god there was no train approaching from the opposite side.”

A third user praised the timely intervention, writing, “He reacted so quickly that he saved someone's life.”

Several other users also expressed concern about the dangers involved in attempting a rescue near moving trains.

Further details into the matter whether railway authorities, the Government Railway Police (GRP) or the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have initiated any inquiry or not.

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