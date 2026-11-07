'Release This Right Now': Ramayana Scene From International Cut Goes Viral; Netizens Slam Makers for Cutting It From Indian Version - Watch

Ramayana Scene From International Cut Goes Viral | YouTube / X

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, was released on Thursday. The film took a strictly decent opening, and on Friday, it showed a drop. However, it is expected that during the weekend, the movie will show a jump in numbers, and the Diwali holidays might give the film a boost at the box office. Ramayana has got a huge release overseas, and the international cut is different from the edit that has been released in India. One of the scenes from the international cut, which is not there in the Indian version, has made it to social media, and the audience is quite upset with the makers for editing it out.

It is a sequence in which three wolves are seen following Sai (Sita) and Ravie Dubey (Lakshman), and how they get ready to face them. Watch the scene below...

Here is the full scene from #Ramayana international cut. https://t.co/MiJ8ELIbpM — Vajra 🏹 (@vajraTheAstra) November 7, 2026

Netizens react to Ramayana scene

Reacting to the scene, a netizen tweeted, "What have you done @malhotra_namit Robbing Ram Bhakts from this Epic Moment. Release this rn @WorldOfRamayana attach this from Monday! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Ohhh My Goodness 😭😭 WHATTTA CRAZZZY SCENE 😭🔥🔥🔥 NAMITASUR you Robbed us the Generational Heroism Scene (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This scene is deserves in original Hindi version but Namit Malhotra cut this scene 😭 The VFX is literally purely Hollywood level (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, let's wait and watch whether the scene will be added in the Indian version or not.

Ramayana box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana, on its first day, collected Rs. 64.85 crore net in India, and on its day two, it earned Rs. 48.05 crore net, taking the two-day total to Rs. 112.90 crore net in India.

Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 230.05 crore. Let's wait and watch how much the movie will collect at the box office during the weekend.

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