Wipro Appoints Former Birlasoft CEO Angan Guha As Americas 2 Head

Indian information technology services major Wipro has announced the appointment of Angan Guha as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Americas 2 strategic market unit, effective Dec 8.

Guha will report directly to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia and join the company's executive leadership team.

The appointment marks Guha's return to Wipro after serving as CEO and Managing Director of Birlasoft, which he joined in 2022.

He previously spent nearly 29 years with Wipro and was heading the Americas 2 business when he left the company.

Guha's new responsibilities will include strengthening Wipro's presence across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, and manufacturing.

He will focus on accelerating business growth, improving market momentum and developing deeper relationships with clients across these sectors.

Welcoming Guha's return, Pallia highlighted his experience in expanding businesses and delivering results.

Pallia said Guha's understanding of growth strategies, innovation and execution would support Wipro's efforts to strengthen its Americas operations.

The appointment brings an executive familiar with Wipro's business structure and customer relationships back into a senior leadership position.

His previous experience managing the same strategic market unit is expected to support continuity as the company pursues its growth priorities.

Guha highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping business operations and creating opportunities for companies.

In a statement announcing his appointment, he said the evolving AI landscape offered businesses significant scope to innovate and establish leadership in their respective industries.

The Americas 2 unit covers important industry segments where Wipro intends to build business momentum and expand customer engagement.

Guha's mandate will centre on strengthening the company's market position while identifying opportunities arising from technological developments.

The leadership change also places renewed emphasis on execution and client relationships as Wipro seeks to accelerate growth across its Americas business.

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