Wipro Reports ₹3,199.7 Crore Q2 Net Income, Operating Cash Flow Up 61.3%

Wipro |

Mumbai: Wipro Limited on October 15, 2026, announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting a consolidated net income of ₹3,199.7 crore. This represents a decrease of 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and 1.9% year-on-year.

Financial Performance

The company's gross revenue stood at ₹24,750 crore, a 1.1% increase quarter-on-quarter and 9.1% year-on-year. IT services segment revenue decreased 0.1% sequentially and increased 0.3% year-on-year.

Key Metrics

Non-GAAP constant currency IT services segment revenue was flat sequentially and increased 0.6% year-on-year. IT services operating margin for the quarter was 16.5%, up 0.5% quarter-on-quarter but down 0.2% year-on-year.

Bookings and EPS

Total bookings were $2,595 million, a decrease of 22.9% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. Large deal bookings stood at $674 million, down 58.6% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. Earnings per share for the quarter increased 0.9% sequentially and 4.2% year-on-year to ₹3.23.

Cash Flow and Attrition

Operating cash flows increased 61.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹5,300 crore, representing 165.8% of net income for the quarter. Voluntary attrition on a trailing 12-month basis was 13.8%.

Management Commentary

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said the strategic investments are beginning to deliver results. He added that the company is enhancing its ability to win in new markets and grow existing relationships. Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, noted the operating margin expansion of 0.5% sequentially, even with continued investments.

Outlook

Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,571 million to $2,625 million for the quarter ending 31 December 2026. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5% to (+)0.5% in constant currency terms.

IT Products Segment

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was ₹150 crore. The segment recorded a loss of ₹10 crore for the quarter.

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