BSE To Replace Wipro In Nifty 50, Why Did TVS Motor And Divi’s Miss The Cut?

BSE will replace Wipro in the Nifty 50 from September 30. |

Mumbai: India’s oldest stock exchange, BSE Ltd , is set to enter the benchmark Nifty 50 index, replacing IT major Wipro Ltd as part of the NSE’s semi-annual index rebalancing exercise.

The changes will take effect from September 30, 2026, marking BSE’s entry into the club of 50 major companies represented by the benchmark index.

Why BSE Made The Cut?

BSE qualified after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation reached Rs 1,40,879 crore.

According to the NSE’s August announcement, this was comfortably above the eligibility requirement of at least 1.5 times the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of the smallest eligible constituent.

Wipro, which is being removed, had an average free-float market capitalisation of Rs 55,930 crore.

The Nifty 50 broadly represents 50 large and liquid companies selected under prescribed eligibility criteria, including free-float market capitalisation and trading liquidity.

BSE Rises, Wipro Struggles

Ahead of the index change, BSE shares were trading around 2 percent higher at Rs 3,157 on Tuesday. The stock has gained approximately 20 percent so far in 2026.

Wipro, meanwhile, declined 1.43 percent during Tuesday’s session and has lost around 40 percent so far this year.

The contrasting performances underline the significant shift in market valuations behind the upcoming index reshuffle.

Why Others Missed Out?

BSE was not the only company evaluated for possible inclusion.

TVS Motor Company had a six-month average free-float market capitalisation of Rs 84,566 crore, while Divi’s Laboratories stood at Rs 82,930 crore.

However, neither qualified for entry.

The calculation involved the two smallest Nifty 50 constituents after Wipro’s exclusion — HDFC Life Insurance Company and Tata Consumer Products.

Their average free-float market capitalisation meant TVS Motor and Divi’s Laboratories did not clear the prescribed 1.5-times eligibility threshold, leaving BSE as the stock entering the benchmark from September 30.