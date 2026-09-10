BSE, Zerodha Glitches Disrupt F&O Orders, Traders Flag Price Update And Execution Issues

BSE and Zerodha resolved trading disruptions after some Sensex options showed delayed prices. |

Mumbai: Traders flagged disruptions in BSE orders and Zerodha’s platform on Thursday after some Sensex options reportedly showed delayed price updates and failed order execution during the session.

The disruption came on the weekly expiry day for Sensex derivatives, when trading activity in index options is usually elevated.

Reports emerge during trade

Several market participants took to social media platform X to report trouble in select Sensex option contracts. One user said the premium for the 75,000 call option was not updating and an exit order was not being executed.

However, trading continued normally across several other futures and options contracts, suggesting that the problem did not affect the entire derivatives platform.

BSE confirms brief outage

BSE said one partition of its cash segment suffered an outage beginning at 9.42 am. The disruption affected securities mapped to that partition, while the exchange’s other partitions continued operating normally.

The exchange said the issue was fixed and normal operations resumed at 10.08 am. BSE described the outage as limited to the cash segment.

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Traders and brokers, however, also reported difficulties in certain derivatives contracts. The exchange did not immediately clarify whether these complaints were connected to the earlier cash-market outage.

Zerodha flags order issues

Zerodha said price updates and order placement had been affected for some futures and options contracts traded on BSE. The brokerage added that the problem was being seen across brokers and that it was coordinating with the exchange.

The platform later informed customers that the issue had been resolved by 1.03 pm.

The episode renewed concerns about trading-platform reliability during high-volume sessions, particularly expiry days when delays in live prices or order execution can expose traders to rapid losses and make it harder to manage open positions.

Zerodha had faced a major outage in October 2025 that prevented thousands of users from trading. Downdetector data then showed 88% of complaints concerned trading, while 13% related to the website.