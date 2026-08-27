Rakshabandhan Market Holiday Or Regular Trading Day, Will NSE-BSE & MCX Open On August 28?

NSE, BSE and MCX will remain open for normal trading on Rakshabandhan. |

Mumbai: Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, and many offices may remain closed. But will investors also get a trading holiday? The answer is no: Indian financial markets will operate normally.

NSE and BSE to remain open

According to the 2026 trading holiday calendar, August 28 is not listed as a market holiday. Therefore, regular equity trading will take place on both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.

The usual pre-open session will begin at 9 am, followed by normal trading from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm. Investors can buy and sell shares, derivatives and other eligible securities during standard market hours.

MCX trading also available

The Multi Commodity Exchange will also remain open for regular trading on Rakshabandhan. Since the festival is absent from the MCX holiday list, commodity contracts will be available during the normal morning and evening sessions.

However, investors should check with their brokers for any changes in settlement, banking or fund-transfer services because holidays may vary across states and institutions.

When is the next closure?

The next scheduled trading holiday for the NSE and BSE is Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 14. Equity and equity-derivative trading will remain suspended that day.

Markets will subsequently close for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, October 2, Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20, and Diwali-Balipratipada on Tuesday, November 10.

Further holidays include Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, November 24, and Christmas on Friday, December 25.

Muhurat trading update

The calendar also identifies Sunday, November 8, as a trading holiday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. A special Muhurat Trading session will nevertheless be conducted that day. Its timing will be announced later through an exchange circular.

Thus, despite Rakshabandhan celebrations across India, traders will face a normal working day on August 28. Anyone planning transactions should follow routine exchange timings while separately confirming clearing, settlement and banking arrangements with their broker before placing any market orders.

Sources: BSE trading holidays, MCX trading holidays