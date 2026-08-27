Will Banks Open Tomorrow? Check Before Visiting Your Branch On Raksha Bandhan

Banks will be closed in several cities on August 28 for Raksha Bandhan. |

Mumbai: Planning to visit your bank tomorrow to update a passbook, apply for a chequebook or complete locker-related work? Check the holiday schedule before leaving home.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across India on August 28. Banks will remain closed in several locations, although branches will operate normally in many other regions.

Where Will Banks Remain Closed?

Banks will observe holidays on August 28 for Raksha Bandhan and regional festivals including Pang Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and Ayyankali Jayanti.

Branches will remain closed in Lucknow, Kanpur , New Delhi, Bhopal, Jaipur, Dehradun, Shimla, Srinagar, Jammu, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Banks across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will also remain shut for Raksha Bandhan.

In Kerala, banks will be closed to mark the birth anniversaries of social reformers Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali.

Banking operations in Sikkim will remain suspended because of Pang Lhabsol, a significant regional festival.

Customers should remember that bank holidays differ across states and cities. A holiday in one location does not necessarily mean branches will remain closed nationwide.

Schedule For The Following Days

August 29, Saturday: Banks will remain open because it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Banks usually close only on the second and fourth Saturdays.

August 30, Sunday: Branches will remain closed for the weekly holiday.

August 31, Monday: Banks will reopen and operate according to their normal working hours.

Digital Services To Remain Available

Despite branch closures, customers can continue using digital banking facilities throughout the day. Mobile and internet banking, UPI platforms and ATMs will remain available for cash withdrawals, fund transfers and bill payments.

However, these facilities may occasionally face brief disruptions because of scheduled maintenance or technical problems.

Customers requiring in-person services should consult the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar or contact their local branch before travelling.

Confirming the branch status in advance can prevent an unnecessary visit, particularly because holiday schedules vary by region and banking office.