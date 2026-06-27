Banks Closed On Fourth Saturday After Muharram Holiday; Digital Services Continue

Bank customers across India are checking the operational status of branches on Saturday, June 27, 2026, following widespread closures on Friday for Muharram.

With several states observing consecutive holidays, many users are planning their banking work accordingly.

According to the banking holiday calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Since June 27 falls on the fourth Saturday, bank branches across the country will remain shut today as well.

This follows the Muharram holiday observed on Friday in multiple states, which has already led to service disruptions in many regions. As a result, several states and Union Territories will experience a continuous three-day banking break covering June 26, 27, and 28.

These include Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.

In total, 15 states and UTs will observe this extended holiday period due to overlapping regional and national observances combined with the weekend schedule.

Despite branch closures, customers are not completely restricted from carrying out financial transactions. Most routine banking services can still be accessed through digital channels such as net banking and mobile banking applications.

These services allow users to transfer funds, pay bills, check account balances, and receive real-time transaction updates without visiting a branch.

Customers who wish to use digital banking services must ensure that they are registered for online access with their respective banks. Registration can be completed at a bank branch if not already activated.

Once enabled, users can also access additional services such as mutual fund investments, insurance purchases, and loan applications through mobile apps or internet banking platforms.

While essential branch-based services like cash deposits, cheque clearance, and account modifications remain unavailable during holidays, digital banking continues to provide uninterrupted financial access.

With consecutive holidays in several regions, customers are advised to plan their banking requirements in advance and rely on digital platforms to avoid inconvenience during the closure period.