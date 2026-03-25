Ram Navami Bank Holiday 2026: March 26–27 Closures Across India, Check Full City List & Service Details

Banks will remain closed on March 26 or 27 for Ram Navami 2026 | File

Mumbai: Ram Navami is an important Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ram. In 2026, it will be observed on March 26 (Thursday), while some regions will celebrate it on March 27.

According to Drik Panchang, the Madhyahna Muhurat for puja is from 11:13 am to 1:41 pm on March 26. The Navami Tithi starts at 11:48 am on March 26 and ends at 10:06 am on March 27.

Are Banks Open or Closed Tomorrow?

Banks will be closed on Ram Navami, but the holiday date depends on the state.

Read Also Bank Holidays In March: Plan Fund Withdrawal Amid Several Festivals

March 26: Banks closed in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal

March 27: Banks closed in states like Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh

Since Mumbai falls under Maharashtra, banks will remain closed on March 26.

City-Wise Bank Holiday List

March 26 (Ram Navami):

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Shimla

March 27 (Ram Navami/Chaite Dasain):

Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram

Will Banking Services Be Available?

Even though bank branches will be shut, digital services will continue normally, including:

- Internet banking

- Mobile banking apps

- UPI payments

- NEFT and RTGS transfers

- ATM withdrawals

Customers can still do most transactions online without any issue.

Other Bank Holidays in March 2026

There are a few more holidays after Ram Navami:

March 28: Fourth Saturday (banks closed)

March 29: Sunday

March 31: Mahavir Jayanti (banks closed in many states)

What Should Customers Do?

It is better to finish important bank work in advance to avoid delays. Always check with your local bank branch for exact holiday details in your city.