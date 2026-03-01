 March 2026 Trading Calendar Out, Stock Market To Remain Shut 12 Days Including Holi & Ram Navami — Plan Your Trades Carefully
Indian stock markets will remain closed for 12 days in March 2026, including nine weekend days and three festival holidays- Holi (March 3), Ram Navami (March 26) and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31). Trading will resume normally on March 4 after Holi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Indian stock markets will remain closed for 12 days in March 2026, including nine weekend days and three festival holidays. | ANI

Mumbai: Investors should take note — Indian stock markets will remain closed for a total of 12 days in March 2026.

Usually, the stock market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays. In March 2026, there are four Saturdays and five Sundays. That means the market will be closed for nine weekend days.

Apart from weekends, there are three additional trading holidays in March. So, nearly 40 percent of the month will see no trading activity on the stock exchanges.

Trading takes place on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Three Trading Holidays in March

In addition to weekends, markets will remain closed on the following festival days:

March 3 (Tuesday) – Holiday for Holi

March 26 – Holiday for Ram Navami

March 31 – Holiday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti

On these days, all segments will remain closed. This includes equity, derivatives, commodity and currency markets.

Will the Market Open on Holika Dahan?

March 3, 2026, which marks Holi and Holika Dahan, will be a full trading holiday.

However, the market will reopen on March 4. Even though many parts of India will still be celebrating Holi with colors, trading will resume as usual.

Both BSE and NSE will function normally on March 4. The market will open at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, as per regular trading hours.

Important for Investors

Investors and traders should plan their strategies carefully, keeping these holidays in mind. Settlement dates, trading plans and short-term strategies may be affected due to fewer trading days.

March 2026 has more holidays than usual, so staying informed will help avoid confusion and last-minute surprises.

